Ruby Jean McGartland, 63, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Quincy to Clarence and Dorothy Upschulte. Ruby graduated from Quincy High School in 1974 and went on to earn a B.S. in French and elementary education, and an M.S. in early childhood education from Western Illinois University. Ruby had many jobs during her life, all focused on helping others. She worked at Community Counseling Center (now Transitions), was a licensed interpreter of American Sign Language and taught it at John Wood Community College, and most recently was employed at the State of Missouri Department of Mental Health, from which she retired. Her love of interpreting and teaching ASL was evident to her students and provided her with many opportunities, including interpreting for President Barack Obama while he made a campaign stop in Quincy. After she retired, she remained active in the community, co-founding the Kidney Patient Support Group of the Quincy area. With this group, she advocated for patients and worked closely with the -- even traveling to Washington, D.C., to advocate to legislators for more support for kidney patients. As a kidney patient herself, she was a strong and determined person and survived on dialysis for 11 years. Ruby was a very giving person, and her home was always open to friends, family and foster animals. She loved to sing, as evidenced by her love for karaoke and singing professionally for weddings and other events. Most of all, Ruby loved her children Brandon and Kensey dearly and was always there for them whenever needed. Ruby wanted her friends and family to know how much they have meant to her in her life. She was blessed to know you and receive your love. Know that you are blessed to be such wonderful people. Enjoy life, music and most of all, each other. Survivors include her son, Brandon and his wife, Casey (Ewalt) of Quincy; her daughter, Kensey of Quincy; a brother, Bernie Upschulte and his wife, Connie. of Nashua, N.H.; and her nieces, Kristi (Sean) Damboise and Kelly (Casey) Spencer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging (Quincy Senior Center), or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019