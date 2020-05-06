Home

Coder Funeral Chapel - LaBelle
104 North Main St.
LaBelle, MO 63447
(660) 213-3225
Ruby Lynn (Clay) Miller

Ruby Lynn (Clay) Miller, 61, of Macomb, formerly of LaBelle, Mo., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Macomb.

She was born June 4, 1958, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the daughter of Otto S. and Ruby Dee Manley Clay. She was united in marriage to Charles R. Miller at LaBelle, and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Tylan Clay and Brandon Clay, both of Fairfield, Ill.; one sister, Ottie D. (Roy) Lewis of LaBelle; two grandsons, Tyshawn Clay and Noah Clay; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents.

Rudy graduated from Highland High School and attended Hannibal-LaGrange College, receiving her LPN license. She worked in home care as an LPN in the Hannibal and Quincy area for several years. She enjoyed playing spades, and in her earlier years enjoyed playing volleyball. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle is handling arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 6 to May 8, 2020
