QUINCY -- Ruby P. Thomas, 93, of Quincy, died at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ruby was born March 20, 1925, in Roseville, Mich., a daughter of Orville Victor and Helen Riley Owsley. She married John William Thomas on April 28, 1945, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2005. Ruby spent most of her life taking care of her home and, more importantly, taking care of her family. In addition to raising her own children, she also raised some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruby enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and she was an accomplished seamstress. Ruby was the neighborhood seamstress, and she was continually sewing and repairing all of the children's torn and ripped clothing. Most of all, Ruby enjoyed shopping. However, she didn't drive, so half of Bill's life was spent waiting for her in a parking lot while she shopped. Survivors include her daughter, Darlene (Jim) Blacketer of Coatsburg; four grandchildren, Angela Thomas and Kathy Thomas Brassfield, both of Quincy, Julie (Jeff) Gibbs of Liberty, and Donna (Jim) Kroner of Polo, Mo.; 12 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn (Kevin) Gerding, Alecia and Colby Brassfield, Gage (Marley) Hagen, Jayde Hagen, and Shayne Graham, Cherlynn (Andy) Mawby, Tim (Jennifer) and Scott (Tiffany) Pease, Jason (Amanda) and Joey (Laura) Gibbs, and Julia (Kyle) Winfield; 22 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Owsley Shaffer of Fowler; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members and friends. In addition to her husband, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Michael Thomas; parents; four brothers, Lawrence "Pee Wee" Owsley, Bob Owsley, Don Owsley, Orville Owsley, Jr.; and two sisters, Norma Reddick and Loraine Schuerman. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. VISITATION: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Neighborhood Federation. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary