Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton Funeral Home
200 Orchard St.
Augusta, IL 62311
217-392-2418
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home
200 Orchard St.
Augusta, IL 62311
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy K. Petersen


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rudy K. Petersen Obituary
Rudy K. Petersen, 56, of Augusta, died at 8:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Unity Point Hospital in Carthage.

She was born April 1, 1962, in Kirksville, Mo., to Dale and Lorene Huling Forquer. She married Todd Peterson on March 31, 2000, in Carthage, Ill. He survives.

Rudy was a homemaker. She attended Carthage schools. She was a member of the Carthage VFW Auxiliary, and enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting recipes and yard ornaments and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Monica (Jason) Maloney of Augusta; a son, Andy Yenny of Macomb, Miss.; two grandsons, Michael Maloney of Macomb, Ill., and Brian Maloney of Augusta; three sisters, Mary (Ron) Hackney and Elizabeth (Frank) Purtle, both of Augusta, and Tressa Walker of Carthage; a brother, Dwayne (Leanne) Forquer of Carmen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rita Forquer; and three brothers, Russell, Roger and Dwight Forquer.

VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday March 1, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta.

MEMORIALS: To the family.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now