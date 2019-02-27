Rudy K. Petersen, 56, of Augusta, died at 8:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Unity Point Hospital in Carthage. She was born April 1, 1962, in Kirksville, Mo., to Dale and Lorene Huling Forquer. She married Todd Peterson on March 31, 2000, in Carthage, Ill. He survives. Rudy was a homemaker. She attended Carthage schools. She was a member of the Carthage VFW Auxiliary, and enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting recipes and yard ornaments and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Monica (Jason) Maloney of Augusta; a son, Andy Yenny of Macomb, Miss.; two grandsons, Michael Maloney of Macomb, Ill., and Brian Maloney of Augusta; three sisters, Mary (Ron) Hackney and Elizabeth (Frank) Purtle, both of Augusta, and Tressa Walker of Carthage; a brother, Dwayne (Leanne) Forquer of Carmen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rita Forquer; and three brothers, Russell, Roger and Dwight Forquer. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday March 1, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. MEMORIALS: To the family. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary