LORAINE, Ill. -- Rudy R. Hawe, 75, of Loraine passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Rudy was born on May 24, 1945, in Quincy, to the late Robert E. and Betty (DeGroot) Hawe. He married Karen Jones on Sept. 4, 1989, in Loraine. Karen survives. Rudy served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked for Quincy Paper Box Company in Quincy for 25 Years. Rudy enjoyed tinkering, hunting, fishing, gardening, and especially loved his pets. Surviving are three children, Mike (Brandee) Hawe of Burlington, Iowa, Brenda (Joe) Hillebrenner of Quincy, and Beverly (Larry) Hawe of Fowler; stepchildren, Robert (Missie) Hooper of Loraine, and Joe (Mandy) Hooper of Camp Point; four grandchildren, Lauren Hillebrenner, Landon Hillebrenner, Molly Grimm and Aubree Hawe; three stepgrandchildren, Hayleigh (Teddy) Beer, John Michael Renier and Brandy (Josh) Vanorder; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Vanorder, Kolton Renier and Kason Renier; two sisters, Patty (John) Glasgow of St. Louis, and Linda (Bill) Hanley of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the New Loraine Cemetery in Loraine, with Russell Corrigan officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions have been suggested the Blessing Foundation or The Great River Honor Flight. You are invited to share memories of Rudy and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 17 to June 19, 2020