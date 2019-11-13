Herald-Whig Obituaries
Russell E. Ellwood, 93, of Payson, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hammond Hall of the Illinois Veterans Home.

He was born April 17, 1926, in Clayton, Ill., the son of Deoh and Margaret (Higgins) Ellwood. He graduated in 1944 from Clayton High School. He served as a corporal in the Air Force during World War II.

He married Norma Middendorf on May 5, 1951, at St. Francis Catholic Church. She preceded him in death May 6, 2011.

Russell was a lifelong farmer in the Payson area. In 1962, he, along with his wife, also founded Ellwood Fertilizer, a business they operated together for 25 years. In 1987, they sold the business, which is now known as Prairie Land FS in Payson.

Russell enjoyed "the Great Outdoors," fishing, mushroom hunting, blackberry picking and gardening. He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and also the Payson Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The family wishes to thank the Illinois Veteran Home's Markward second floor and the Lester Hammond second floor caregivers and staff for the compassion and wonderful care given to Russell these last 5 months.

He is survived by: two songs, Daniel Ellwood and his wife, Janice, of Quincy and David Ellwood and his wife, Barb, of Liberty; two grandsons, Michael Ellwood of Quincy and Jake Ellwood and his wife, Autumn, of Monticello, Iowa; two great-grandsons, Liam and Merrick Ellwood; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his wife, Russell was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Edith Buckley and her husband, Russell, Clara Hunsaker and her husband, Kenny, Dorothy Aden and her husband, Alvin, Robert Ellwood and his wife, Lydia, Albert Ellwood, and Walter Ellwood and his wife, Edith.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty. Interment with military rites will be in St. Brigid Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home in Quincy and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Brigid Cemetery or Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
