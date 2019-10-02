|
CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Ruth Alice Wittler, 91, of Camp Point, Ill., died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Timber Point Healthcare Center, in Camp Point. Ruth was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Bureau County, Ill., a daughter of Conway and Ruth Hand Philpott. She married Merle J. Wittler on April 22, 1948, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1971. Growing up in Tiskilwa, Ill., Ruth lived her childhood on the Hennepin Canal. After graduating from Princeton (Illinois) High School she attended Gem City Beauty Academy in Quincy. She operated a beauty shop out of her home along with running Wittler 66 Service Station in Fowler, Ill., with her husband Merle. Ruth was proud to be a charter member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Quincy. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, crafts, and reading. Ruth will always be admired for the graceful way she accepted life's challenges that came her way. Survivors include four children, Brad Wittler of Grants Pass, Ore., Gary (Kathy) Wittler of Quincy, Ill., Steve (Sharon) Wittler of Mount Sterling, Ill., and Connie (Bob) Keber of Las Vegas, Nev.; 12 grandchildren, Jason (Dina) Wittler of Grants Pass, Ore., Brandon Wittler of Portland, Ore., Erin ( Paul Dickerson) Wittler of Grants Pass, Ore., Andy (Kristen) Wittler of Quincy, Ill., Gina (Adam) Druffel of Quincy, Ill., Denise Wittler of Camp Point, Ill., Danielle (Corrie) Eifert of Camp Point, Ill., Kim (David) Campbell of Bowen, Ill., Brian Wagner of Bowen, Ill., Jeanna Cunneen of Villa Park, Ill., Chanda (Charlie) Fleck of Rushville, Ill., and Curtis Snelling of Garnet, Kans.; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Wittler O'Harrow and Marilyn Leenerts Wittler; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Wittler; four brothers; and two sisters. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Timber Point Healthcare Center for the loving care given during Ruth's five-year stay, especially during the last week of her life. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial: Home Cemetery, Fowler, Ill. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Home Cemetery Association. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019