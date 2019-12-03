|
|
Ruth Ann Brown, 79, of Quincy passed away at 9:46 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, Fla. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Chuck Sackett and Pastor Keith Ehresman will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Friends and family are invited to Ruth's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Ruth was born April 26, 1940, in Monroe City, Mo., to Pearl Martin and Mary Ellen Littleton Mudd. She married Carl Davis on Sept. 30, 1961. She later married Larry Gene Brown on Dec. 31, 1969, in Quincy. He survives. In addition to her husband, survivors include four children, Carla Thomas of Quincy, Mark Davis (Jami) of Payson, Ill., Terry Davis (Maria) of Dade City, Fla., and Randy Davis (Karla) of Liberty, Ill.; one stepchild, Valerie Brown of Quincy, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, Regina Allen (Jeff) of Quincy, Ill., Sabrina Thomas of New London, Mo., Christopher Cole of Colchester, Ill., Jason Davis (Meagen) of Quincy, Ashley Davis of Quincy, Brent Davis of Payson, Ill., Dalton Davis of Payson, Ill., Austin Davis of Payson, Ill., Terry Nowakowski of Dade City, Fla., Danielle Davis of Quincy, and Kelsie Davis of Liberty, Ill.; one stepgrandchild, Dulce Saucedo of Dade City, Fla.; 13 great-grandchildren; 11 siblings, Hugh Martin Mudd (Gerry) of Sun City, Calif., Fred Mudd of Sun City, Calif., Richard Mudd of Monroe City, Mo., James Mudd (Dorothy) of Monroe City, Mo., Mary Pat Wooten (Ernie) of New London, Mo., Nick Mudd of Monroe City, Mo., Robert Mudd of Clarksburg, W.V., Carolyn Mills-Utter of Las Vegas, Nev., Charles Mudd (Judy) of Moberly, Mo., Joyce Cochran (Ed) of Cairo, Mo., and Howard Mudd of Hunnewell, Mo.; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lucille Mudd Massey; one brother, Donald Eugene Mudd; and one niece, Cheryl Massey. Ruth graduated from St. Stephens High School in Indian Creek, Mo., in 1958. She went on to work at Motorola after graduation. She then worked in real estate and later as a hairdresser. Ruth and her husband later became the owners/operators of B&B Concrete. Ruth had many talents and hobbies. She was a pro shuffleboard player in Florida and was inducted into the Central District Shuffleboard Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Florida State Hall of Fame in 2011. She was a talented dulcimer and keyboard player as well. Ruth loved exploring the country through travel. She enjoyed cruises and camping, traveling the whole country through four times in her motorhome. She and her family camped for 10 summers straight in their RV, and she most recently traveled to Florida every winter for the last 31 years with her husband. Fishing, antiquing at flea markets, playing Texas Hold 'Em, and tending to her rose garden were a few of Ruth's other favorite things. Above all, Ruth loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Ruth was a Christian by faith and attended Madison Park Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ruth Brown Orange Blossom Tournament Memorial c/o Larry Brown. Pallbearers will be Carla Thomas, Mark Davis, Terry Davis, Randy Davis, Christopher Cole, Terry Nowakowski, Brent Davis, and Danielle Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Sabrina Thomas, Regina Allen, Jason Davis, Ashley Davis, Dalton Davis, Austin Davis, Kelsie Davis, and Dulce Saucedo. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019