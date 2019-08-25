|
Ruth Ann Junkerman, 73, of Quincy, died at 2:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home. Ruth was born July 24, 1946, in Quincy, the daughter of Marion and Minnie Minnerly Junkerman. Ruth was a graduate of Quincy High School and attended Gem City Business College. She was employed for 42 years as the salad maker at the Patio Restaurant, and she was a dedicated school crossing guard for Quincy Public Schools for 41 years. Ruth was a former member of Luther Memorial Church and was passionate about volunteering at the Luther Memorial Food Pantry. She was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church and enjoyed being a Sunday greeter with her daughter Lisa. She enjoyed the beauty of flowers. As a cancer survivor, Ruth liked to attend Blessing's Butterfly Moments to release butterflies in memory of those who had lost their battles with cancer. Ruth loved her family and spending time with her grandsons. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Roy Putnam) Morrell of Quincy; four grandchildren, Mike Morrell, Delaun (Stephanie) Elliott, Jason Putnam and Phil (Kara) Putnam, all of Quincy; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Myles Putnam; a sister, Mary Junkerman of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Zanger of Quincy; several nieces and nephews; and her very best friend, Linda Hendricks of Quincy. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wanda Marhsall and Oneta Webster; and two brothers, Dewayne and Bill Junkerman. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Mikkelson officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church, Luther Memorial Food Pantry or Blessing Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
