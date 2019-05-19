Ruth Ann Klitz Rogers, 64, of Sunset Home, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Home. She was born on Aug. 15, 1954, in Quincy, the daughter of Wilbert and Elenore (Bohne) Klitz. Ruth married James Phillips. She later married Herschel Rogers. Herschel preceded her in death. Ruth was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. Ruth is survived by one daughter, Jami (Tim) Eyler of Benton, La.; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Tyler) Campbell, Jade (Byron Daniel) Eyler and Jordan (Josh Armstrong) Eyler; five great-grandchildren, Mari, Teegan, Jaydon, Journey and Saylor; two brothers, Tom (Krista) Klitz and Ted Klitz; and two sisters, Annette Lupo and Yvonne Klitz. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Ruth was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Klitz and Joe Klitz; and by a sister, Donna Ahern. Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at Wavering Park. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Sunset Home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2019