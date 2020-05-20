|
Ruth C. Hellhake, 97, of 834 College Ave., beloved mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother, died at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, May 17, at Blessing Hospital after a brief illness. She was vibrant right until the end. She loved life and was a born fighter. Born Aug. 1, 1922, Ruth was the daughter of Jacob Meckes and Mary (Greving) Meckes. She married John K. "Duke" Hellhake on Dec. 6, 1952. He preceded her in death March 15, 1994. Ruth was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School and was an accomplished artist in high school. She worked at the International Shoe Factory during World War II, and when Duke returned from the war, they started a family. She was an awesome mother and homemaker when her children were young, attending all their school activities and parties. She then went to work for her niece, Shirley Borman, at Spring Lake Country Club, where she worked for over 34 years, retiring at 77 years old. She met and shared numerous friendships among the members over the years. In her retirement she loved to quilt and do needlework, and she made many beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved to shop, especially at Christmas, and the holidays were always a joyous time in her home. It gave her great joy to give joy to her large family. Though quiet and seemingly reserved, she was the loving bedrock of the family. Ruth also loved books and was an avid reader. She loved reading all the new releases of her favorite authors before her eyesight failed her. Her death leaves a huge hole in our hearts that only time will heal. She was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. But she had been a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and was a lifetime member of its Ladies Auxiliary. Many friendships were formed at St. Rose as she served the church faithfully at all the card parties helping to raise money for her parish. She was a hard worker and always reached out a hand to help those in need. She passed down a legacy of service to her family. Survivors include three daughters, Patricia (Don) Huechteman of Quincy, Pamela Derhake of Quincy (formerly of Naperville) and Deborah (Terrence) Riddell, with whom she lived; four grandchildren, Karen Carroll (Gordon Forbes) of Quincy, Kenneth Bartelt of Quincy, Dr. Adam (Molly) Derhake of Quincy and Adria (Jake) Stapleton of Glen Carbon; seven great-grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Robnett of Quincy, Patrick Carroll (Freya Andich) of Quincy, Andria (Jonathan) Silver of Hazelwood, Mo., Gene (Hannah) Rosenkoetter of O'Fallon, Mo., Kristie (Marcus) Crider of Quincy, Brynn Stapleton of Glen Carbon and Gracie Logdson of Quincy; five great-great grandchildren, Mia, Audrey and Curtis Robnett, and Eleanor Silver and Hadley Rosenkoetter; and two nieces, Patricia Meckes and Shirley Bornman. She lived to enjoy four generations of offspring, and they loved calling her "Triple G." In addition to her husband, John, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks go to the Good Samaritan Home staff and to the Blessing Hospice and Palliative Care representatives who assisted and comforted her at the end of her journey in this life. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society, Quincy Public Library, Quincy Notre Dame or St. Francis Solanus church. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private service for Ruth. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2020