HULL, Ill. -- Ruth C. Peters, 88, of Quincy, formerly of Hull, Ill., died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Dec. 29, 1930, in Quincy, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Vonderheide) Schutte. She married John J. "Jack" Peters on Nov. 3, 1951, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2000. Ruth was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she was part of the Blanket Project for the Ladies of Charity. She was a former longtime member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of Barry, Ill. As a farmer's wife, Ruth enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking, sewing and gardening. Spending time with family was important to her. She also was a former member of the Home Extension in Pike County. Ruth is survived by five children; Barbara Miller of Barry, Ill., Carol McCallister and her husband Allen, of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark Peters and his fiancé Karen Baker of Springfield, Ill., John Peters and his wife Betty of Payson, Ill., and Robert Peters and his wife Alona of Plainville, Ill.; 20 grandchildren, Jennifer Brown and her husband Stan, Jeremy Miller, Emily Miller, Amy Grammer and her husband Robert, James Barnett and his wife Ashley, Carrie Peters, Craig Peters and his wife Sherry, Jeffrey Peters, Angela Woodford and her husband Matt, Katelyn Peters and her fiancé Justin Hall, Kimberly McCallister, Megan White and her husband Ben, Laura Peters, Travis Peters, Matthew Peters and his wife Melissa, Beth Peters, Mary Christner and her husband Dillon, Aaron Peters, Tim Peters, and Anna Peters; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Peters, and 3 siblings, George Schutte, Dolores Schutte and Dorothy Kelch. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Sunset Home or to . ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 7 to May 9, 2019