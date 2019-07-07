Ruth E. Bauner, 90, of Carbondale, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Ruth was born at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, to John Carl Bauner and Myrtle Irene Nutt on Sept. 21, 1928. She was the youngest of three children. Ruth graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1946 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in English in 1950 from Western Illinois State College, a master's degree in library science in 1956 from the University of Illinois, and a specialist degree in education administration in 1974 and a doctorate degree in education in 1978 from Southern Illinois University (SIU), Carbondale. She worked as a teacher-librarian at Sandwich Township high school for four years, at the University of Illinois library for a short time, and at Southern Illinois University for approximately 40 years, beginning in 1956. Her positions at SIU included head of the Education and Psychology Library and associate professor of curriculum and instruction. Ruth was active in the SIU community, serving on the faculty senate, the Intercollegiate Athletics Advisory Committee and many other committees. She organized the SIU chapter of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and served as faculty sponsor for many years. She was an avid supporter of the football and men's and women's basketball teams. After retirement, she volunteered at the University Baptist Church Clothes Closet and the Carbondale Police Department. Ruth was preceded in death by both her parents; her brother, John; her sister-in-law, Lil Fanos; and her brother-in-law, Eldon Elam. She was a loving sister, aunt and great aunt. Survivors include her sister, Catherine Elam; her nieces, Sue Dulaney, Jane Floyd and Diane Elam; her nephew, David (Nancy) Elam; great-nieces and great-nephews, Scott (Angie) Dean, Sean (Som) Dean, Elizabeth (Timothy) Gustafson, Berit (Jon Lemke) Elam, Caitlin Elam and their families. Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale, with Pastor John Annable officiating. Interment will be in Mendon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland, Carbondale, IL, 62901 or another charity in Ruth's honor and will be accepted by the funeral home. To share a story or memory of Ruth visit meredithfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019