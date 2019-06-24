MENDON, Ill. -- Ruth E. Brinkman, 77, of rural Mendon, died at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Born March 28, 1942, in Quincy, Ruth was a daughter of Arthur Merle and Lois Evelyn Wilson Haistings. She married James L. Brinkman on May 14, 1961, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. He survives. Ruth worked in her home raising her children. She later was employed at Quincy Paper Box in Quincy and Methode Electronics in Golden. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. Survivors in addition to her husband, Jim, are four children, Doug (Laurie) Brinkman, Coatsburg, Andrea (Matt) Dearwester, Camp Point, Angela (Troy) Kemp, Quincy, and Darren (Karen) Brinkman, Centralia, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Halie Brinkman, Hayden Brinkman, Nicolas (Ashley) Dearwester, Noelle (Dustin) Limkemann, Noah Dearwester, Natalie Dearwester, Alyson Kemp, Madeline Kemp, Caleb Brinkman and Claire Brinkman; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Limkemann, Braylen Limkemann and Winston Dearwester; two sisters, Nancy (Kenny) Leapley, Liberty, Anne (Darryl) Hunsaker, Camp Point, Donald Haistings, Quincy; a sister-in-law, Joan Keemle, Peoria, Ill., a brother-in-law, Jerry Brinkman, Tulsa, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Joyce Haistings. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Coatsburg, by the Rev. Patricia Reep. Burial will follow in Graymount Cemetery, Coatsburg. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Graymount Cemetery. The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary