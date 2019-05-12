Ruth E. Ideus, 91, of Golden, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden. Ruth was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Golden to the late Louis H. and Mary (Fredericks) Reuschel. She married Irwin Ideus on June 5, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. Irwin passed away Jan. 8, 2015. Ruth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she participated in the ladies quilting group and was a member of the ladies guild. She, along with Irwin, was a charter member of the Arrow Head Golf Course in Camp Point, enjoyed playing the piano and was a gifted seamstress. She loved spending time with her family, especially traveling to visit her daughters and going to St. Louis Cardinals spring training in Jupiter, Fla., as well as traveling with Irwin to play golf with their friends in central Florida. Surviving are four daughters, Jeanne (Jeff) Romer of Floyds Knobs, Ind., Marsha Cooper of Marshall, Mo., Sandra (Greg) Vail of Bloomington, Ill., and Carolyn (Tom) Weiland of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Ryan (Allison) Severns of Belmont, N.C., Katy (Jordan) Schwartz of Commerce Township, Mich., Rose (Dave Miko) Vail of Normal, Ill., Seth Weiland of Bettendorf, Iowa, Jake (Caitlin) Vail of Lake Zurich, Ill., and Lindsay Romer of New Albany, Ind.; six great-grandchildren, Drayton and Cormac Severns of Belmont, N.C., Ashton and Nora Schwartz of Commerce Township, Mich., Addison Vail of Lake Zurich, Ill., Xavier Romer Mapp of New Albany, Ind.; two brothers, Ben (Cathy) Reuschel of Quincy and Louis Reuschel of Golden; two sisters, Elda Gronewold of Golden, Dorothy Ufkes of Golden; and one brother-in-law, Jerry (Sharon) Ideus of Carthage. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Bob Cooper; and five siblings, Esther Buss, Leta Post, Henry Reuschel, George Reuschel and Mary Haschemeyer. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden with the Rev. Patricia Reep officiating. Interment will be in Golden Memorial Gardens in Golden. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Hunter Funeral Home in Golden. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Golden Good Shepherd Home. You are invited to share memories of Ruth and leave condolences at Hunterfuneralhomes.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019