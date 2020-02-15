|
Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" Daugherty, 93, formerly of Adams County, Ill., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Longmont, Colo. Betty was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Chicago to Donald and Helen Aber. She grew up in Hersman, Ill., and graduated from Mount Sterling High School. As the United States had entered World War II, Betty entered nurses' training at Blessing-Rieman School of Nursing with the intention of becoming an Army nurse. She received her RN degree just as the war ended. The following year she met Donald Daugherty, a returning war veteran. They were married May 22, 1947, at Hersman Presbyterian Church. Betty and Don made their home in Mendon, Ill. While raising three children, Betty also worked as a registered nurse at Blessing Hospital. When Blessing opened an intensive care unit, she was one of the head nurses. Later she served as head nurse for the cardiac care unit. Betty was a member of Hersman Presbyterian Church while growing up, the Mendon Congregational Church during her years in Mendon and Ellington Memorial Presbyterian Church after she and Don moved to Quincy. Betty enjoyed quilting, square dancing, spending winters in Florida with Don, camping with the family, traveling and playing cards. She was an avid knitter -- making afghans for all the grandkids to take to college and baby blankets for all the great grandkids. Betty and Don were very active in the churches where they were members. After retiring, Betty was a volunteer for Blessing Hospital, hospice and the Red Cross, where she helped with many blood drives. Survivors include her three children, Sandra (Charles) Straley of Longmont, Jim (Karen) Daugherty of Estes Park, Colo., and Donna Janks of Cheyenne, Wyo.; eight grandchildren, Chris Walters, Jennifer Walters, Tim Walters, Eric (Karen) Daugherty, Becky (John) Luna, Beth (Paul) Stern, Sarah (Jesse) Peterson and Rebecca (Blake) Cory; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Barbara Elliott. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Don, and her parents. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St. Longmont, Colo., 80501. Inurnment will be in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ellington Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 3125 Quincy, Ill., 62305, and the American Red Cross or Suncrest Hospice, 1605 Foxtail Dr. Suite 200, Loveland, Colo., 80538. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020