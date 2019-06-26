QUINCY -- Ruth G. Spann, 98, of Plantation, Fla., formerly of Quincy, died June 23, 2019, at her home. Ruth was born Aug. 16, 1920, in Mount Sterling, Ill., a daughter of Fred D. and Regina Simon Cox. At a young age, Ruth, her parents, and her brother and sisters moved to Quincy. Ruth married Charles George on Sept. 29, 1942. Mr. George preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1970. She then married Burnham Spann on Aug. 10, 1971, and in 1972 they moved to Florida. Following graduation from Quincy High School, Ruth attended Gem City Business College. She then worked at the Quincy Credit Bureau and for several years at the Gardner-Denver Company. Ruth was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and later First Union Congregational Church. She always wanted to help others whether they were family, friends, etc. She was an active member of the Quincy Service League and did volunteer work at Blessing Hospital. Later, in Florida, Ruth spent 10 years regularly visiting a Rehab Facility so that the patients there could have some companionship. She was an avid golfer and also loved to play bridge. Ruth started playing bridge at the age of 10 and played into her 90s. She was recognized by fellow players as an "unusually gifted competitor." Ruth very much enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and in foreign countries. She particularly enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends. Ruth is survived by her son Dave George; two grandsons, Tim (Carol) George and Matt (Kristin) George; two granddaughters, Campbell and Grace George; a step-son, Steve (Jackie) Spann; step-grandson, Scott (Jennifer) Spann; a step-granddaughter, Sheri (Tom) Loegering; and five step-great-grandchildren, Alexis, Benjamin Spann, Andrew Spann, Lauren Loegering and Jarrett Loegering. In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred Cox; two sisters, Mary Cox Butler and Mercedes Cox Gelston; daughter-in-law, Sheri George; step-granddaughter, Michelle Spann; and niece, Becky Gelston. Ruth was filled with loved and readily shared it with everyone ... and they very much loved her ... and always will. We were truly blessed to have received the special love that Ruth gave to us all. Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, with the Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, Quincy. Memorials may be made to Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary