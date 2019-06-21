Ruth Irene Brown, 96, of Ocala, Fla., died Thursday, June 13, 2019. Ruth was born in Quincy, Ill., and moved to Ocala in 1974. She received a nursing diploma from St. Mary Hospital in Quincy and was a 1948 graduate of Quincy University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical sciences. Ruth worked as a registered nurse at various locations throughout the country, and retired in 1982. She served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala. She is survived by her children, James E. (Linda) Brown of Aurora, Ill., Judy (Bob) DuMond of Ocala, Jerry (Susan) Brown of Ocala and Jeffrey (Vanessa) Brown of Cary, N.C.; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Brown, in 2016; daughter, Janet Evans; and son, John Brown. Visitation was Thursday, June 20, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the church, followed by a reception at the family home. A private burial will be in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Fla., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hiers-baxley.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary