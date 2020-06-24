|
VIENNA, Va. -- Ruth Joan (Holm) Timpe, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Vienna, Va., on May 31, 2020. She was born in Quincy, Ill., on Oct. 25, 1932, to Gilbert A. "Moon" Holm and Ruth C. Holm (Vahle). She grew up in Quincy, graduating from Quincy High in 1950, and married Paul Timpe in 1955. Ruth worked as a switchboard operator at Gardner-Denver until she began her family. The family moved to the Washington, DC area in 1968 where she remained until her death. She had a 32-year career as an office administrator for Paciulli, Simmons & Associates, retiring in 2010. Ruth loved gardening, tending to the many plants and flowers in her yard. She was skilled at knitting, sewing, and needlepoint; she enjoyed making clothing for herself and her children, and creating home decorations that she proudly displayed. In recent years she was a dedicated follower of the Washington Nationals baseball team, rarely missing a televised game. Most of all, she loved her children and instilled in them a strong sense of values that has served them well in life. She will be dearly missed by them and will be always in their hearts. Ruth is survived by her three children, David (Olga) Timpe, Karen (Ronald) Rose and Daniel (Catriona) Timpe; three grandsons, Michael (Amy) Rose, Conor Timpe and Matthew Timpe; two sisters, June Merker and Jeanette Cook; two brothers, Gilbert "Bud" (Velma) Holm and Howard "Hob" Holm; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. Inurnment in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Fisher House Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2020