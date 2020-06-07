|
Ruth Marie Butikofer Cottrell Moser, 96, of Columbia, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the home of her daughter Sandra in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. She was born July 31, 1923, in Elgin, Iowa, a daughter of Will and Marie Louise Grimm Butikofer. She married William Boyer Cottrell on Dec. 14,1941, who passed away Feb. 19, 1994. Ruth married Roger Moser on June 17, 1995, who died in March 2010. Ruth attended grade school at Bozarth School in rural LaGrange, Mo., LaGrange High School and graduated from Quincy (Ill.) Senior High School. She was a 1973 graduate of the Quincy LPN program. Ruth worked at Blessing Hospital and Sunset Home in Quincy, Ill. Ruth was a longtime member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, Mo., and later Solid Rock Church of Wapello, Iowa. For several years, she was active in the Columbia International Community Church. Survivors include two sons, William Richard Cottrell of Morton, Ill., and Thomas Edward (Susan) Cottrell of Port Charlotte, Fla.; two daughters, Susanne Ruth (Dearl) Logan of Columbia and Sandra Marie (Dale) Cramer of Palm Beach Gardens; stepsons, Andy (Gail) Moser and Larry (Bev) Moser; stepdaughter, Pam (Mark) Hodel; sister, Elva Mae Gerst; seven grandsons, John Cottrell of Eureka, Ill., Brent Cottrell of Carlock, Ill., Brian Cottrell of Eureka, Jonathan Logan of Columbia, Travis Cottrell of Perry, Iowa, Troy Cottrell of North Port, Fla., and Nathan Cramer of St. Louis; four granddaughters, Janel Ann Cottrell Sanders of Eureka, Amanda Logan Kirtlink of Columbia, Tonya Cottrell Dimmitt of Centralia, Mo., and Hannah Cramer Taylor of Palm Beach Gardens; stepgrandchildren, Brandon, Brady, Drew, Bruce, Tina, Katie and Patsy Moser, Rebecca, Rachel and Benjie Hodel, and Lane, Grant, Chase and Bennett Moser; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Marie Butikofer; two brothers, Edward and Joel; husband of 52 years, William Cottrell; her second husband, Roger Moser (15 years); and daughter-in-law, Toni Cottrell. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, Mo., with Kent Heimer and Joe Gerst officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to Chaddock School in Quincy or Trustbridge Hospice in Palm Beach Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
