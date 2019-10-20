|
She would have loved one more dinner out with family or friends … one more espresso … one more game of cards … one more Jack Daniel's on the rocks … one more great joke … one more trip to Maine. Her mind was willing, but her body was done. She died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Ruth Penn Daniels was born in 1921 on a farm in Missouri without indoor plumbing and a wood stove for heat. Thanks to the generosity of an aunt, she attended Radford School for Girls in El Paso, Texas. She went on to graduate from the University of Missouri with a degree in home economics. On her first job in Southern Missouri, she met Joe Daniels at a soda fountain. They married just a few months later, beginning quite a journey. She followed Joe through various careers until he found his calling in retail. They moved to Quincy in 1962 and opened the first Jacks Discount Store. As success came, the business incorporated, and Ruth got top billing in Penn-Daniels Inc. She kept the home fires burning while the business grew. Besides raising three children, she was active in her church and volunteered at many organizations in Quincy. The years went on … the kids went to college and on to their own lives. Joe retired in 1986, and they hit the road, traveling the world and making friends along the way. One of her favorite sayings soon became "If you don't travel first class, your heirs will." She had come a long way from that small farm in Missouri. When Joe retired, she decided she would retire too, so dinner out every night became the custom. Joe died in 2009, and Ruth went on. When she could no longer drive, the deal was that she would buy dinner if someone would drive. She still enjoyed travel, and her last "bucket list" trip was a cruise on the Amazon in 2015. She followed that by going parasailing for her 95th birthday. Ruth is survived by her three children, Bill Daniels (Chris), Jane Daniels (Ralph Smith) and David Daniels (Cheryl Loatsch); five grandchildren, Lauren Daniels, Spencer Daniels (JoAnna McKeever-Daniels), Andrew Daniels, Emily Daniels, Connor Daniels; and great-grandchildren Sonny Daniels and Lola Daniels. No visitation or traditional funeral services will be held for Ruth. There will be a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Quincy Country Club to celebrate her long and adventurous life. Memorials my be made to Blessing Hospice or a . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019