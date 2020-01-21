|
|
Ryan Dale Mason, 28, of Quincy passed away at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. A Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Russell Hess Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Friends and family are invited to Ryan's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Ryan, or "Doc" as he went by, was born March 21, 1991, in Quincy to Larry and Sherri Tournear Mason. Survivors include his parents of Quincy; two brothers, Gerad Lee Epperson of Quincy and Jamie Hess of Iowa; two sisters, Shannon Sue Smith of St. Louis, Mo., and Emily Ann Druffel of Quincy; three aunts, Mitzi Inman, Judy Foltz, and Connie Jacobs (Lynn); four nieces, Ella Epperson, Cadence Epperson, Grady Epperson, and Mila Pannett; one great-niece, Nova Abbey; and six cousins, Josh Johnson, Kyle Foltz, Jeremy Foltz (Adele), Megan Bartz (Trent), Nicholas Jacobs (Danielle), and Melissa Foltz. Ryan is preceded in death by one aunt, Dorinda "Rindy" Johnson. Ryan loved playing indoor and outdoor soccer through the 8th grade, as well as basketball. He also enjoyed watching sports and rooting for his favorite teams and players, including Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry, and the Green Bay Packers. In his free time, you could find Ryan listening to music, playing on computers, or spending time with his shih Tzu, "Haus". Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020