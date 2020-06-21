|
|
Ryan James Liesen, 21, of Quincy died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Blessing Hospital. Ryan was born in Columbia, Mo., on Dec. 6, 1998, a son of James G. and Vanessa F. (Wood) Liesen. Ryan was a proud graduate of Quincy High School in 2017. He then continued there with extended education until 2020. His para-educators throughout his school years, loved Ryan as their very own, and he returned that by working very hard to do his best in school. Ryan was of the Christian faith. One of the first words that comes to mind when describing him is joyful. He loved unconditionally and he extended genuine kindness to everyone. He exhibited a wonderful ability to joke, laugh, and be brave and tough through his challenges. These amazing qualities were an inspiration to the people in his life. Ryan was the center of attention. He seemed to always have music playing in his mind and he loved to sing, dance and make-up his own songs. His favorite holiday was Christmas and Ryan would start preparing for it in July but celebrating it year-round was preferred. He loved attending Camp Callahan. His dogs, Tinley and Watson, were very much loved too. Survivors include his Mom, Vanessa Liesen of Quincy; his Dad, Dr. James Liesen of Bolivar, Mo.; Maternal grandmother, Georgia Wood of St. Louis and paternal grandmother Joan Liesen of Quincy. Two sisters, Kelsey (Neil) Volner of Arnold, Mo.; and Alli Liesen of Quincy; Aunt and Uncle, Dean (Greg) Wood and Jeanette (Bob) Manning; Godparents, Steve (Jan) Liesen of Quincy and many other aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Wood and paternal grandfather, Thomas Liesen. For those friends from school that attend his service, you are welcome to wear your blue and white colors. Please also wear a mask as recommended for public gatherings. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of St. John with Rev. Steve Hayden officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Private visitation is planned. Memorials are suggested to Camp Callahan. Service arrangements are with Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2020