Ryan P. Ratajik, 37, of Austin, died at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, Ill., with the Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Ryan was born Oct. 4, 1982, in Athens, Ohio, to George "Chip" and Margaret "Peggy" Fanelli Ratajik. Survivors include his mother, Peggy of Quincy; brother, Todd Ratajik of Austin; grandmother, Mary Fanelli of Aurora, Ill.; five aunts, Mary Jo Niels (Bob) of Montgomery, Patricia Hruska (Roger) of New Port Richey, Fla., Kathleen Ramos (David) of North Aurora, Ill., Dianne Drinan (Mick) of Ottawa and Pamm Lord (Joseph) of Plainville; five cousins, Julia Drinan Lacayo of Clarendon Hills, Matthew Drinan (Nicole) of Princeton, Jennette Lord of Newhall, Ga., Jeanna Parkhill (Brennan) of Barry, Ill., and Joseph Zuffante of Aurora; and many second cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Chip; grandparents, George and Violet Ratajzik and Joseph Fanelli; and two cousins, Judith Yunevich and Ashlynn Parkhill. Ryan was a 2010 graduate of Ohio University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in industrial manufacturing. Professionally, Ryan went on to be a collections specialist for Spectrum Internet for several years. Ryan enjoyed playing guitar, sports cars, bass fishing and participating in foosball tournaments. He enjoyed traveling to Kentucky lakes with his extended family every year. Ryan was outgoing, funny and personable, and will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Humane Society or . Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2020