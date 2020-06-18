Home

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
2415 Larch Rd
Quincy, IL
View Map
Ryan T. Martin Obituary
QUINCY -- Ryan Thomas Martin, 29, of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 8:38 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.

Ryan was born Aug. 13, 1990, in Quincy, Ill., to Richard and Ruth Ann VonBurg Martin.

Ryan was engaged to Sydney Thuirer. She survives.

He previously worked for the Quincy Park District and Quincy Housing Authority.

Ryan (also known by many as "Rhyno") loved being outdoors, whether that was camping, fishing, or hunting. Nascar, football, and cooking were a few of his other favorite things. Ryan loved his family and enjoyed the times they spent together. He was a great caregiver for his grandmother, Sally. Ryan had the biggest heart and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his fiancée ("Tator") and dog, Hunter, survivors include his parents; grandparents, Sally VonBurg, Nancy Martin, and Thomas Martin; and aunts and uncles, Jeanne Starman (J.R.), Robert VonBurg (Laura), Dianna Hodges, Aaron VonBurg, Tammy Martin (Ron Eitel), Tim Martin (Jennifer Hull), Randy Martin (Amanda), Stacey Martin, Laurie Ettner (Emily), Robyn Kruzan (David), and Bill Martin.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James VonBurg; his great-grandparents; his uncle, Rodney Hodges; his great-uncle, Junior Breuer; and his great-aunt, Alice Brown.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at 2415 Larch Road in Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 18 to June 20, 2020
