QUINCY -- Sally Jo Moore, 82, of Quincy, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11:42 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Sally was born April 9, 1938 in Ann Arbor, Mich., a daughter of Howard and Elaine Klattenhoff DeWitt. She married Ross G. Moore on July 8, 1961 in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2017. Sally was a graduate of St. James School and Quincy High School. Sally continued to be a devout and active member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. She had been employed in the accounting department at Gardner Denver for over 30 years. Sally was a member of PEO, and she was a life long supporter of Quincy Blue Devil Basketball. Survivors include two sons, Todd (Michelle) Moore of Quincy, and Kevin (Stephanie) Moore of Bloomington, Ill.; five grandchildren, Austin (Miranda) Moore of Chatham, Ill., Alexandra (Tony) Lantz of O'Fallon, Mo., and Madeline, Sam and Charlie Moore, all of Bloomington, Ill.; a great-granddaughter, Natalia Moore; a brother, Darrell DeWitt of Mesa, Ariz.; a sister, Diane Kemner of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Sally was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Sharon Randall. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorials to St. James Lutheran Church or School or Quincy Public School Foundation The Moore Circle of Investment. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
