Samantha Brooke Ratledge, 22, of Scott City, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Kentucky Lake. She was born Nov. 12, 1996, in Cape Girardeau to Gary "David" Ratledge II and Nikki Goodwin. She was a waitress at the Keg in Murray, Ky. Sam graduated from Kelly High School in Benton, Mo., where she was a two-time first-team All-State softball player in her sophomore and junior years and also achieved All-State track and field status in the long jump, the triple jump and the 4x1200 relay. From high school, Sam went on to Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo., where she was a key member of the school's softball team. She played two years and was outstanding, starting her freshman year when they won the regional tournament. That year Sam batted .340 with 32 hits, including four doubles, four triples a home run and 15 runs batted in. The following year, she batted .375 with 57 hits, including 13 doubles, a triple and seven home runs with 33 runs batted in. She was an outstanding defensive player and could play anywhere. After two years at MAC, Sam signed to play softball at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla., in the fall of 2016. She returned home and was attending Murray State University, pursuing a degree in occupational safety and health. Sam enjoyed sports and crafts as well as being mechanically inclined and a very hands-on girl. She loved life, family, friends, playing pranks and gave it her all in every facet of life. She is survived by her mother, Nikki Caldwell of Glen Allen, Mo.; her father, David (Rhonda) Ratledge of Scott City; brother, Blaze Stephens of Glen Allen; sister, Brailey Ratledge of Scott City; maternal grandparents, Dennis and Karen Goodwin of Quincy, Ill.; paternal grandparents, Gary and Sharon Ratledge of Benton, Ronnie Burton of Sikeston, Mo., and Doris and Russ Breymeyer of Benton; maternal aunts and uncles and cousins, J.D. (Krista) Goodwin and children, Connor, Chloe, Blaine, Tyler and Isaac; Teresa (Ron) Hollis and children, Courtney and Shannon; Troy (Tammi) Roberts and children, Justin, Cherish and Gracie; Leslie Gallagher and Rob (Aime'e) Gallagher; paternal aunts, uncles and cousins, Tom (Amy) Ratledge and children, Caleb, Isaac, Abbey and Megan; Shawna (Jamey) Kight and children, Nicholas and Elizabeth; as well as many more cousins and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carol Goodwin. Sam's family would like to thank the Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteers, who brought their daughter home to them. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Kelly High School in Benton, with the Revs. Michael Casteel and Dennis Lowe officiating. Burial will be in Unity Baptist Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the school. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Calloway County Fire-Rescue, P.O. Box 612, Murray, KY 42071 to assist them in purchasing updated sonar equipment. Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019