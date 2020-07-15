|
|
Sammie S. Tournear, 77, of Quincy, died at 2:25 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. She was born May 30, 1943, in Perry, Mo., the daughter of Samuel and Goldie (Brashears) Wise. Sammie was joined in marriage to Robert S. Tournear on June 24, 1961, in Quincy. Sammie was retired from Harris Broadcast. She would go on to work numerous part-time jobs during her retirement years. She was also involved in volunteering at Blessing Hospital and Quincy Medical Group. She attended the Crossing in Quincy, and along with her husband. Bob, was a member of Elks Lodge 100. There were many things that she enjoyed, but she especially loved going shopping, doing puzzles, going out to eat and taking trips to the riverboat. More than anything, Sammie loved spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with her valued friends from the Quincy Bass Unlimited Club. She will be remembered for the many wonderful Sunday dinners that she prepared for her family, as well as being a classy lady who took great pride in her appearance. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Tournear Sr. of Quincy; their four children, Robert Tournear Jr., Robin (Matt) Rose, Richard (Jennifer) Tournear and Ronald Tournear, all of Quincy; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Sharon (Gary) VanCamp of Quincy, Bill (Mary Jo) Wise of Quincy and Chelsea Jones of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews, including lifelong friends, Arnold and Marilyn Tournear. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Larry Wise and Archie Davidson. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. There is no visitation, but family and friends are invited to the graveside services. Please join the family in wearing a face mask while attending the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army or to the Crossing. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 15 to July 17, 2020