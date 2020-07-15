Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammie Tournear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammie S. Tournear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammie S. Tournear Obituary
Sammie S. Tournear, 77, of Quincy, died at 2:25 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 30, 1943, in Perry, Mo., the daughter of Samuel and Goldie (Brashears) Wise. Sammie was joined in marriage to Robert S. Tournear on June 24, 1961, in Quincy.

Sammie was retired from Harris Broadcast. She would go on to work numerous part-time jobs during her retirement years. She was also involved in volunteering at Blessing Hospital and Quincy Medical Group.

She attended the Crossing in Quincy, and along with her husband. Bob, was a member of Elks Lodge 100. There were many things that she enjoyed, but she especially loved going shopping, doing puzzles, going out to eat and taking trips to the riverboat. More than anything, Sammie loved spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with her valued friends from the Quincy Bass Unlimited Club.

She will be remembered for the many wonderful Sunday dinners that she prepared for her family, as well as being a classy lady who took great pride in her appearance.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Tournear Sr. of Quincy; their four children, Robert Tournear Jr., Robin (Matt) Rose, Richard (Jennifer) Tournear and Ronald Tournear, all of Quincy; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Sharon (Gary) VanCamp of Quincy, Bill (Mary Jo) Wise of Quincy and Chelsea Jones of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews, including lifelong friends, Arnold and Marilyn Tournear. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Larry Wise and Archie Davidson.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

There is no visitation, but family and friends are invited to the graveside services.

Please join the family in wearing a face mask while attending the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army or to the Crossing. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 15 to July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now