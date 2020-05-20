Herald-Whig Obituaries
Samuel H. "Sam" Massey, 92, of Quincy, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home.

Sam was born to Samuel H. Massey and Charlotte Massey on Aug. 4, 1927, in Hannibal, Mo.

He served in the military during the World War II and subsequently graduated from Monroe City High School in 1948.

Sam married Mildred P. Sandifer on Oct. 28, 1951, in Peoria, Ill., and she survives.

Professionally, Sam was a barber for more than 50 years and was owner operator of M & W Barber Shop located on 24th and Cedar.

For many years Sam and Mildred were members of Cedar Crest Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf and cards with his many friends and neighbors. In later years, Cedar Crest made him an honorary member. For many years, Sam spent his winters in the heat of Sun City, Ariz., with Millie, his beloved wife of 69 years. It was where he was at his happiest.

Sam was a dedicated member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a man of faith.

In addition to his wife, Mildred (Millie) Massey, survivors include a son, Larry Tewell of Mexico, Mo.; granddaughter, Becky and husband Tony Spurlin of Woodstock, Ga.; grandson, Matthew Tewell, also of Woodstock, and grandson whom he helped raise, Charles "Chip" Tewell and wife Danielle of Maryville, Mo.; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Massey and sister-in-law, Lucille Massey of Monroe City, brother, Vernon Massey of Hannibal; sister, Eldor Massey Hickman and her husband, Lyle Hickman of Paris, Tenn.; and half brother, Arthur Kumm and his wife, Ester Kumm of Kirksville, Mo.

Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

In keeping with his strong faith, Sam requested upon his death that any memorials be made to St. Francis Catholic School or to the Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2020
