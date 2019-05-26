Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Brummell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Brummell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra J. Brummell Obituary
Sandra J. Brummell, 80, of Quincy, died at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday (May 21, 2019) in Blessing Hospital.

Born June 7, 1938 in Quincy, a daughter of Gwinn and Vena Booker Naderhoff. She married Earl L. Brummell, Jr. on August 13, 1955 in Bartonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2007.

Sandra enjoyed doing puzzles and playing cards. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was employed at Davis - Cleaver and International Shoe Company. Sandra also ran a Day Care for 35 years in her home.

She is survived by two sons; Steven Ray Brummell (Candice) of Round Rock, TX, and Jeffrey Earl Brummell (Susan) of Lincoln, IL; a daughter in law, (Joyce) of Alvarado, TX; grandchildren, Loretta Brummell, Brendon Brummell, Lindsey Brummell, Whitney Brummell and Connor Brummell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; a son, Terry Lee Brummell; her brothers, Carl Naderhoff, Gerald Naderhoff, Gilbert Naderhoff, Lealand Naderhoff, Douglas Naderhoff, Gwinn Naderhoff, Jr., Jack Naderhoff, Robert Naderhoff, Merle Naderhoff, and Floyd Naderhoff; sisters Chin Chen, Mary Weed and Betty Howser. Also surviving are several loving Neices and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday morning (May 29,2019) at 10:00 in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 and Wednesday morning from 9:00 until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Blessing Cancer Center.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Download Now