Sandra J. Brummell, 80, of Quincy, died at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday (May 21, 2019) in Blessing Hospital. Born June 7, 1938 in Quincy, a daughter of Gwinn and Vena Booker Naderhoff. She married Earl L. Brummell, Jr. on August 13, 1955 in Bartonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2007. Sandra enjoyed doing puzzles and playing cards. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was employed at Davis - Cleaver and International Shoe Company. Sandra also ran a Day Care for 35 years in her home. She is survived by two sons; Steven Ray Brummell (Candice) of Round Rock, TX, and Jeffrey Earl Brummell (Susan) of Lincoln, IL; a daughter in law, (Joyce) of Alvarado, TX; grandchildren, Loretta Brummell, Brendon Brummell, Lindsey Brummell, Whitney Brummell and Connor Brummell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; a son, Terry Lee Brummell; her brothers, Carl Naderhoff, Gerald Naderhoff, Gilbert Naderhoff, Lealand Naderhoff, Douglas Naderhoff, Gwinn Naderhoff, Jr., Jack Naderhoff, Robert Naderhoff, Merle Naderhoff, and Floyd Naderhoff; sisters Chin Chen, Mary Weed and Betty Howser. Also surviving are several loving Neices and Nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday morning (May 29,2019) at 10:00 in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 and Wednesday morning from 9:00 until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 26 to May 28, 2019