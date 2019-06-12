Sandra Jean Straley, 81, of Quincy, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Quincy, the daughter of Harry Herman and Dorothy Caroline (Helmedag) Straley. Over the years, Sandra had worked at Transitions C.R.C. of Western Illinois and St. Peter School cafeteria. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Sandra enjoyed counted cross stitch, word search books and puzzles. She also liked bowling and had been a participant in Special Olympics. She is survived by siblings, Judy Neisen and her husband, Glen, Cindy Duker and Rick Straley and his wife, Sue; nieces and nephews, Steve Fee and his wife, Rebecca, Tom Fee and his wife, Denise, Craig Neisen and his wife, Tina, Kris Brown and her husband, Tim, Scott Neisen and his wife, Robin, Michael Duker and his wife, Patrice, Lori Oprisu and her husband, Jeff, Angie Dicus and her husband, Brett, Jason Straley and his significant other, Dominica Langley, Kristan Miller and her husband, Brad, and Ryan Straley and his wife, Melissa; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Fee, along with her husband, Larry; and a brother-in-law, Bill Duker. Services will be at noon Monday, June 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions of Western Illinois, the K of C TV Mass for Shut-Ins or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary