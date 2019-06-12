Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Straley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jean Straley


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Jean Straley Obituary
Sandra Jean Straley, 81, of Quincy, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Quincy, the daughter of Harry Herman and Dorothy Caroline (Helmedag) Straley.

Over the years, Sandra had worked at Transitions C.R.C. of Western Illinois and St. Peter School cafeteria. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

Sandra enjoyed counted cross stitch, word search books and puzzles. She also liked bowling and had been a participant in Special Olympics.

She is survived by siblings, Judy Neisen and her husband, Glen, Cindy Duker and Rick Straley and his wife, Sue; nieces and nephews, Steve Fee and his wife, Rebecca, Tom Fee and his wife, Denise, Craig Neisen and his wife, Tina, Kris Brown and her husband, Tim, Scott Neisen and his wife, Robin, Michael Duker and his wife, Patrice, Lori Oprisu and her husband, Jeff, Angie Dicus and her husband, Brett, Jason Straley and his significant other, Dominica Langley, Kristan Miller and her husband, Brad, and Ryan Straley and his wife, Melissa; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Fee, along with her husband, Larry; and a brother-in-law, Bill Duker.

Services will be at noon Monday, June 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions of Western Illinois, the K of C TV Mass for Shut-Ins or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now