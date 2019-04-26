BOWEN, Ill. -- Sandra Jean "Sandie" Vest Campbell, 81, of Bowen, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. She was born Aug. 15, 1937, to Francis and Virginia Thompson Vest in Carthage. She married Robert Campbell on May 19, 1956, in Carthage. He survives. Sandie graduated from Bowen High School. She was a member of Bowen Christian Church. Sandie enjoyed being a homemaker and spent her life making a wonderful home for her husband and children. Sandie was well known for her stunning handmade Santa Claus dolls known as "Sandie's Santas." She was a skilled seamstress and made quilts for every newborn member of her family. Sandie also had a love for writing and was gifted in poetry. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sunshine of her life, and she loved spending time with them. Above all, her greatest pride and joy was her very large family. She loved hosting family gatherings and bringing everyone together as often as possible, but her favorite of all was the annual Campbell Family Christmas Eve. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Steve (Julie) Campbell of Augusta, Robin (Roy) Scott of Keokuk, Iowa, Darla (Fred) Birkhofer of Camdenton, Mo., Marla (Rick) Berry of Hamilton, Ill., Robert (Oknan) Campbell of Girard and Donna Campbell Amandus of Fort Madison, Iowa; grandchildren, Tawnya (Kent) Boyd, Megan Ritter, Michael Homan, Nathan Campbell, Nic (Samara) Campbell, Preston Scott, Isaac Seay, Trent Justice (Charla Holmes), Shannon Homan (Dustin Racen), Jacquelyn Scott, Gwen Scott, Whittney Vigen, Raven Campbell, Dylan (Corbyn) Schrader, Mike (Erika) Berry and Jackson Amandus; great-grandchildren, Alivia Nelson, Saydee Boyd, Maddie Boyd, Isaiah Seay, Emerson Glasgow, Illona Seay, Kyliee Vigen, Irelynn Seay, Robin Lauren Glasgow, Kloee Homan, Mary Claire Ritter, Callan Vigen, Birdie Schrader, Greyson Justice, Evie Berry and Miller Marie Racen; brother and sisters, Ronald (Marilyn) Vest of Bowen, Terri (Pat) Sullivan of Colchester and Ginger Rexroat of Colchester. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Chris and Randy Campbell in infancy; granddaughter, Deborah Ann Fuller; grandsons, Joshua Scott and Christopher Berry; and a sister, Ann Whitaker. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Bowen Christian Church. MEMORIALS: Memorial Hospital or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. ARRANGEMENTS: Vigen Memorial Home, Keokuk. WEBSITE: vigenmemorialhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary