Sandra K. Countryman, 61, of Quincy, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her home. Friends and family are invited to Sandra's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Sandra was born Dec. 21, 1958, in Belleville, Ill., to Marvin and Fern Brockmann Jasper. She was married to Charles "Buddy" Countryman on Dec. 30, 1990 in Effingham, Ill. He survives. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by two children, Jeremy Wolfe (Laci Daggs) of Quincy, and Josh Maddaleno and family of Hillsboro, Ill.; one grandchild, Jerzie K. Wolfe; three brothers, David Jasper, Brian Jasper (Tosha), and Terry Jasper; one sister, Marsha Warren (Bob); three sisters-in-law, Karen Stone and family, Lisa Countryman and family, and Marla Lewis and family; and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law, Norma Daniel; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Jasper and Bobbi Jasper. Professionally, Sandra worked for many years in the housekeeping department at area hotels. Away from work, Sandra loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Jerzie. Chatting on the phone with friends and family, she was always one to stay in touch. A wonderful cook, Sandra made the most delicious Shepherd's pie for her family. Trips to the Rockome Gardens, her favorite game shows, and Saturday night "date nights" with Buddy were a few of Sandra's favorites. Most of all, Sandra cherished life's simple pleasures: good music, her favorite tie-dyed T-shirt, and moments with her family. She was a Christian by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020