Sandra Louise Miller, 66, of Quincy, died at 7:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sandy was born May 3, 1954, in Quincy, the daughter of Don and Dora Patterson Terwelp. She graduated from Quincy Notre Dame in 1973. Sandy was a gifted artist and had used her creativity in floral design at Holstchag Florist for over 40 years. Her arrangements were always unique and personal; she always put her heart into her work. Sandy retired in September of 2019 due to poor health. Sandy enjoyed the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting. She always enjoyed a fun road trip with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and warm personality, and always brought liveliness and joy to any gatherings. Survivors include two sons, Shawn and Evan Ericson, both of Quincy; three brothers, Dan (Sharon) Terwelp of Liberty, Randy (Margie) Terwelp of Payson and Gary (Cheryl) Terwelp of Quincy; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind a very special aunt and uncle, Jeanette and Marvin Winking of Indianapolis. Sandy was blessed with many close classmates friends and several close special friends, including Malinda Bockenfeld, who helped daily in caring for Sandy. She will be greatly missed by all. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Wheeler O.F.M. officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. To attend Sandy's Service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 11 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, using this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/15648837 Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the visitation. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Transitions (for Spring Street Apartments). Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.come and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2020