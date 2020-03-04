|
|
Sandra Sue "Sandy" Wehner, 77, of Quincy, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home. Sandy was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Quincy, the daughter of Woodrow W. "Woody" and Lucille "Lue" M. (Schlosser) Wehner. She was an active member of Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy, where she volunteered faithfully. She worked for many years as a secretary at Quincy Compressor, until her retirement in 2002. Sandy will always be remembered as a kind and loving sister and aunt, and was extremely proud of her great-nephews and niece. She was a true friend to many people, and her warm hugs will be missed by all. Sandy was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever she could. Survivors include her sister, Mavis (Chuck) Van Camp of Quincy; her brother, Kevin (Diana) Wehner of Shawnee, Kan.; four nieces and nephews, Jon Van Camp and Kimberly (John) Johannes of Quincy, Chad (Kellie) Van Camp of Rotonda West, Fla., and Aaron (Christy) Wehner of Hamilton, Ill.; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Mitchell Johannes of St. Louis, Nicholas Johannes and Matthew Johannes, both of Quincy, Regan Van Camp of Quincy, and Jay, Josie, Annetta and Griffen Wehner of Hamilton. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, March 7, at Lutheran Church of St. John, with Pastor Steve Hayden officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 10 to noon Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of St. John. Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020