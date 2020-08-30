Home

Sara Marie Hohe Obituary
Sara Marie Hohe, 61, of Rockford and Augusta, died peacefully on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, at her home in Rockford.

Sara was born March 15, 1959, to Henry and Mary Weinberg Hohe. She grew up in LaGrange and graduated as a National Merit Scholar from Lyons Township High School in 1977; four years later, she graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb with a degree in psychology.

Sara was executive secretary for the Chicago law firm of Beeler, Schad and Diamond.

When she was 25, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

She enrolled in night school at ITT Kent School of Law, earning her law degree. On May 1, 1990, she became an assistant state attorney for Winnebago County in Rockford, where she served until her death.

She was an active member of the LaGrange branch of AAUW and was the current president of Chapter FV PEO in Rockford and an active faithful commissioner of Rockford Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Sara's main interests were in the arts, especially ballet, traveling, education and her family. She enjoyed many friends during the various stages of her life. She particularly cherished her lifelong friendships with Jill and Cathy Robison, which started in Augusta, Sara's second home.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Weinberg Hohe of Augusta; uncles, Frederick and Thomas Weinberg of Augusta; the extended families of five Hohe first cousins, four Weinberg first cousins, five Myers first stepcousins and two special cousins, Douglas (Nancy) Cowley and James (Rosemary) Cowley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Hohe; her Hohe grandparents, Herbert and Marie Basi Hohe; and her Weinberg grandparents, Francis and Rachel Hecketsweiler Weinberg.

Per Sara's request, cremation has been accorded. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the family lot in Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice in Rockford or Woodlawn Cemetery Association in Augusta and may be sent to Hamilton Funeral Home, PO Box 368 Augusta, IL 62311.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2020
