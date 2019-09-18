|
Sean G. Glidewell, 33, of Quincy, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Fowler. He was born Jan. 2, 1986, in Quincy, the son of Ross and Patricia (Bauer) Glidewell. Sean served in the U.S. Army from 2007 until 2010. He graduated from John Wood Community College in 2012. Sean was a bus driver for the Quincy Public Schools System. Sean enjoyed interacting with the students daily. Sean was easygoing, smart and eager to help others. He was an avid gamer. He helped design role-playing games. He attended gaming conventions and was a member of the local gamers guild. The QPS Transportation Department said it best: Sean was "a joy to be around," "always a willing hand" and "anxious to please." Survivors include his parents, Ross and Patricia Glidewell of Quincy; paternal grandmother, Jeannie Albertson and her husband, Terry; maternal grandparents, Leo and Mary Bauer; paternal grandmother, Barbara Glidewell; siblings, Erin (Michael) Stupavsky, Laura (Chris) Sorenson, Faith (Nick) Coburn and Hope Glidewell; three nephews, four nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Sean was a dear son, brother, colleague and faithful friend, and we will all miss him. Sean was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Phillip Glidewell. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerand haugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019