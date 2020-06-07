|
|
Sharon Ann (Bechtold) Mackenzie, 78, of Quincy, formerly of St. Louis, was welcomed into heaven at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was a faithful member of Blessed Sacrament (formerly St. Mary's) Catholic Church. She regularly attended weekday Mass with the Franciscans of Quincy University. Born Sept. 16, 1941, in St. Louis, she was the beloved middle daughter of Francis and Kathleen Bechtold. Sharon was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, John B. (Jack) Mackenzie, on June 2, 1962, in St. Louis. He preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2018. Sharon graduated from Riverview Gardens High School in St. Louis in 1959, attended the University of Missouri in Columbia from 1959 to 1960 and University of Missouri in Kansas City from 1961 to 1962 for dental hygiene and returned to education from 1984 to 1985 at Quincy College for general studies until the birth of her youngest daughter. Though she had a love of learning and wanted to pursue her degree, her family always came first. Jack and Sharon moved to Quincy in 1969 to follow Jack's pursuit of coaching collegiate soccer at Quincy College. They raised their family on and off the field as the team grew. Without Sharon, the program would not have been as decorated with championships and successful seasons. As Jack traveled the world, she was the rock at home, raising six beautiful children and always providing a stable landing pad for her husband. Talented, selfless and giving, she dedicated herself to serving others as well. A YMCA aquatics instructor and an in-home day care provider (six years), Sharon also was the first woman elected to the City Council, serving 12 years as 6th Ward alderwoman. She served on various committees, commissions and boards. She also was a real estate agent with Davis and Associates for 18 years. In 2002, she won the YWCA's Women of Achievement Award, further exemplifying her humble service to the community, but if you asked Sharon, her proudest moments were watching each of her six children graduate from college, with three of them from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. Some of the organizations she served are Quincy Spirit Group (Special People in Religious Instruction Training) and St. Mary Elementary School PTA and as a homeroom mother. Survivors include her brother, David Bechtold of St. Louis; sister, Diane Llewellyn of Reno, Nev.; sons, Scott Mackenzie of Quincy, Christopher (Leigh) Mackenzie of Quincy, Kevin (Susan) Mackenzie of Raleigh, N.C., and Brian (Bonnie) Mackenzie of Houston, Texas; daughters, Beth (Chad) Hilbing of Quincy and Megan (Adam) Henke of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and granchildren, Andrew, Jake, Tyler, Grace, Julian, Sam, Kate, Jack, Bella, Luke, Evie and John, all of whom will miss their grandmother very much. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Kathleen Bechtold; and her husband, Jack. Private family service will be held with Fr. John Doctor officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. To attend Sharon's service remotely, please join us at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, using this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/58713898 The recording of Sharon's service will be available online for 90 days. Memorials can be made to Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, Blessed Sacrament Church or Quincy University men's or women's soccer teams. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2020