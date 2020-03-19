|
|
Sharon Kay Holland, 72, of Camp Point, passed away peacefully at 10:11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be at a later date. Sharon was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Quincy, to LeRoy and Anna Christina Epperson Eberle. She was previously married to Edward Holland, and later Richard Bowman. Both preceded her in death. Survivors include three children, Bob Anderson (Amy) of Camp Point, Crystal Peterson (Bob) of Finland, Minn., and Preston Holland (Tami) of Springfield, Ill.; five grandchildren, Jessica "Jess" Maggart (Keith) of Camp Point, Trista Anderson of Quincy, Ashley LeBlanc (Carter) of Silver Bay, Minn., Austin Peterson (Destiney Aldinger) of Silver Bay and Kayla Smith of Mendon, Ill.; six great-grandchildren, Avah Starman, Taylor Maggart, Troy Anderson, Thomas Anderson, Tennessee Anderson and Allyson Smith; two sisters, Patricia "Pat" Burgtorf (Chris) of Quincy and Karen Hollister (Larry) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Edward Holland and Richard Bowman; three brothers, Larry Eberle, Joseph Eberle and Leland Eberle; and one sister, Vickie Johnson. Sharon worked at Davis Cleaver Co. in Quincy for several years until her retirement. She loved to fish, especially in Minnesota. She also enjoyed gardening, listening to country music, singing karaoke, horseback riding and baking homemade bread. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020