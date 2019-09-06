Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Sharon Kay Maas
Sharon Kay Maas, 76, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

She was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Quincy, the daughter of Woodrow Wilson and Ruth Ann (Matticks) Smith. She married Melvin L. Maas on June 22, 1960, at St. Edward Catholic Church. He survives.

Sharon began her work career at Lincoln School and later went to work at Moorman's/ADM as a lab technician until her retirement in 2000.

She was a longtime and very active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Sharon loved quilting with the Ladies of St. Anthony's and helping with funeral luncheons and the Blanket Project.

Her family, grandchildren and great-granddaughter were No. 1 in her life. Sharon was always ready to go when the family made trips to show their quarter horses. She took care of all entry fees, point standings and was friends to everyone at the various shows.

She was a wonderful cook who generously welcomed family and friends into her home. Sharon was known for her baking, especially for her wonderful cherry pies and chocolate chip blonde brownies.

She enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors and providing for the various birds, especially the cardinals that she loved so much.

In addition to her husband, Melvin, survivors include her three children, Woody (Stacey) Maas, William "Bill" Maas and Sandy (Dave) Greving, all of Quincy; one sister, Phillis (Greg) Lenske of Elizabethton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Garrett (Kelseigh) Maas, Bodie Maas, D.J. Greving and Sam Greving; one great-granddaughter, Leighnkon Maas, all of Quincy; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Tom Donovan officiating. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
