|
|
Sharon Kay McClelland, 73, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Quincy, the daughter of Donald R. and Velma Maxine Harper McCoy. She married Charles L. McClelland on Dec. 20, 1964, at First Baptist Church of Mount Sterling, and he survives. Mrs. McClelland worked for Dot Foods in Mount Sterling for over 25 years, retiring in 2014. She graduated from Brown County High School with the Class of 1964. Mrs. McClelland was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Mount Sterling, having served the church in numerous capacities. Sharon always enjoyed gardening, landscaping and researching family genealogy. In addition to her husband, Charles L. McClelland of Mount Sterling, survivors include two children, Monica McClelland-Westpfahl (Kevin) of Springfield and Jeremy McClelland (Nikki) of Mount Sterling; two grandchildren, Mason and Drake; and a brother, David McCoy (Marsha) of Cottonwood, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents. We know that Sharon deserves a beautiful tribute and understand that under normal circumstances many friends would love to attend. But sadly due to the current health situation and under the direction of the local health department, the services are to be conducted with only immediate family members in attendance. Friends are encouraged to watch Sharon's services streaming live at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. We also encourage the community to leave a condolence or remembrance on the website for the family. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Mount Sterling and may be left or mailed to Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 S. Capitol Ave., Mount Sterling IL 62353. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020