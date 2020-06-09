|
Sharon Kay Penrose, 73, of Quincy passed away at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home. A private visitation will be held at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Sharon was born March 12, 1947, in Pearl, Ill., to Virgil and Pauline Schlieper Springer. She was previously first married to James L. Christianer, who preceded her in death. She was later previously married to Thomas H. Greving, who also preceded her in death. Then she was married to Rolle Penrose on Aug. 9, 2000, in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2014. Sharon is survived by three children, Tim Christianer (Beth) of Grandview, Iowa, Tamara Patton (Martin Gaylord) of Blair, Neb., and Tricia Frazier (David) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Matayo, Jake, Lani, Kelley, Andrew, Drake, Stephanie, Justina, Samantha, and Sydney; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Sevier of Golden, Ill.; her best friend, Lori Burgman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sisters. Sharon retired after being a Certified Nursing Assistant and was also previously a prison guard in Missouri. For many years, she was a police dispatcher for the Quincy Police Department and later the Burlington Police Department. Sharon was the first civilian dispatcher for the Quincy department. Sharon loved crafts, painting ceramics, doing yardwork, and sewing; she was a master seamstress and loved making matching clothes for her kids. Cardinals baseball and trips to St. Louis were also things she enjoyed. She was a great cook, and always went all out for Christmas by making a wide assortment of Christmas cookies. Most of all, Sharon enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Sharon was a Protestant by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2020