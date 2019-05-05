Sharon L. Stanbridge, 74, of Quincy, died at 8:49 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born April 11, 1945, to Aldon and Barbara Burns Byars in St. Louis. She married Ronald Stanbridge on Jan. 12, 1963, in Madison Park Church in Quincy. He survives. Sharon was a member of Faith Journey Church and Rocky Point Club, where she enjoyed the Friday night fish fry. She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, playing euchre with family and friends and spending winters in Florida. Sharon was devoted to her family, and she cherished the time she shared with them. In addition to her husband, Ronald, survivors include her mother, Barbara Byars of Quincy; two daughters, Rhonda L. Stanbridge of Quincy and Terri L. Stanbridge Lewis (Roger) of Apopka, Fla.; a son, Mark J. Stanbridge of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Keesha L. Stanbridge, Leshawn E. Stanbridge, Keenan L. Stanbridge, Daeshawna L. Stanbridge, Colby J. Stanbridge, Chanin M. Stanbridge and Kayden J. Stanbridge; three great-grandchildren, Taysha Thompson, Rylan Stanbridge and Kae'mari Harris; a brother, Ronald Byars of Quincy; a sister, Sandy Michel (Randy) of LaBelle, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Aldon Byars. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Terry Henry conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019