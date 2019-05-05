Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Sharon L. Stanbridge Obituary
Sharon L. Stanbridge, 74, of Quincy, died at 8:49 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

She was born April 11, 1945, to Aldon and Barbara Burns Byars in St. Louis. She married Ronald Stanbridge on

Jan. 12, 1963, in Madison Park Church in Quincy. He survives.

Sharon was a member of Faith Journey Church and Rocky Point Club, where she enjoyed the Friday night fish fry. She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, playing euchre with family and friends and spending winters in Florida. Sharon was devoted to her family, and she cherished the time she shared with them.

In addition to her husband, Ronald, survivors include her mother, Barbara Byars of Quincy; two daughters, Rhonda L. Stanbridge of Quincy and Terri L. Stanbridge Lewis (Roger) of Apopka, Fla.; a son, Mark J. Stanbridge of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Keesha L. Stanbridge, Leshawn E. Stanbridge, Keenan L. Stanbridge, Daeshawna L. Stanbridge, Colby J. Stanbridge, Chanin M. Stanbridge and Kayden J. Stanbridge; three great-grandchildren, Taysha Thompson, Rylan Stanbridge and Kae'mari Harris; a brother, Ronald Byars of Quincy; a sister, Sandy Michel (Randy) of LaBelle, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Aldon Byars.

SERVICES: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Terry Henry conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019
