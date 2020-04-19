Herald-Whig Obituaries
Sharon Lee Baker, 77, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sunset Home.

Sharon was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Cedrick and Geraldine (Davis) Sharpe. She married William D. Baker on June 1, 1978. He preceded her in death Nov. 24, 2011.

Sharon was employed as a cook at various restaurants around the Quincy area for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and animals.

Survivors include four children, Billie Jo Baker of Henderson, Nev., Anthony "Dion" Minor and William Patrick Minor, both of Quincy, and Troy Lynn Mauck (Amy) of Florida; four grandchildren, Derrick Minor, Mayci Minor, Cody Mauck and Kayla Mauck; one great-grandchild, Dalton Smith; and numerous siblings.

In addition to her husband, William, Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Latitia C. Minor.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
