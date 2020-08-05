Home

Sharon Lee Church

Sharon Lee Church Obituary
On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Sharon Lee Church, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Mission, Texas, at age 76.

Sharon was born July 3, 1944, and raised three sons, Wayne, Lee and Scott in Quincy, Ill., where she met and married the love of her life, Marvin Church.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin; sons; stepchildren; brother, Tom Gilbert; and many loving grandchildren.

Sharon is remembered as a loving, caring and inspiring wife, mother, sister and grandmother.

No funeral services will be held, as it was Sharon's wish that her estate be used for others, rather than herself.

Marvin and Sharon's joint Facebook page will remain open, and all are welcome to post memories and final words there.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020
