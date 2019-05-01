Home

Davis Funeral Home - Canton
310 N. 7th Street
Canton, MO 63435
(573) 288-4422
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Frazee Cemetery
Sharon Lee Waples


1936 - 2019
Sharon Lee Waples Obituary
ALEXANDRIA, Mo.-- Sharon Lee Waples, 82, of Alexandria, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

She was born Oct. 4, 1936, to Chester Glen and Estella Olive Phillips Waples in Keokuk, Iowa.

Sharon graduated from Kahoka High School in 1954 and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Burlington, Iowa, in 1956. She had worked as a registered nurse in area hospitals and health care facilities for over 35 years, retiring in 1992.

Sharon loved animals, farming, and antique and classic cars. She served her country in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam era from 1962 to 1964 as a first lieutenant and captain.

Survivors include a sister, Beverly Hasner of Alexandria; nieces, Lynn Kleine of Alexandria and Sherri (Gary Chase) Hasner of Columbia; nephews, Justin (Kelly) Waples of Kahoka and Kevin (Velvet) Hasner of Rolla; great-nieces, Ashley Kleine, Raegan Waples and Mallory Waples; a great-nephew, Conner Waples; and cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, C.G. and Thelma Waples; and a niece in infancy, Leah Ann Waples.

SERVICES: Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in Frazee Cemetery, Alexandria, with the Rev. Barb Hagerla conducting. Paulbearers will be Lynn Kleine, Justin Waples, Kevin Hasner, Sherri Hasner, Gary Chase, Doug Porter and Scott Sass.

MEMORIALS: Clark County 4-H Jr. Livestock Building Fund or Keokuk Humane Society.

ARRANGEMENTS: Davis Funeral Home, Canton, Mo.

WEBSITE: davis-fh.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 1 to May 3, 2019
