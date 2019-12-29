|
|
Sharon R. Goodwin, 73, of Quincy, died at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Sharon was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Quincy, the daughter of Harold A. and Virginia Bell Goodwin. Sharon was a voracious reader, and she loved working various puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors walking and gardening. Sharon loved her cats, but she also loved all animals and she always made sure that the outdoor animals in her neighborhood were always well fed. Sharon also always made sure that the neighborhood was kept nice and tidy. Survivors include three children, Bobby (Gesiena) Heaton of Las Vegas, Nev., Lori (Daniel) Jones of Saint Petersburg, Fla., and Vicki Valentine-Deeter of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Branden Heaton, Chad Jones, Autumn Cook, Krysta Jones, Daniel Lee, Bobby Lee, Rocky Lee Valentine and Audrianna Nicole Deeter; seven great-grandchildren (with one on the way), Dante Crayton, A'Myra Jones and A'Mare Palmer, and Londyn Rose, Bennett Allen, Deyton Jo and Scarlett Louise Valentine; three sisters, Sandra Edmonson of Plainville, Ill., her twin, Karon Goodwin of Quincy, and Teresa (John) Martineau of Liberty, Ill.; a brother, Bill Goodwin of Quincy; numerous nieces and nephews; and her cats, Sissy, Ozzy, Chucky, Pepper and Rusty. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jerry and Bud Goodwin. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ladies of Charity. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019