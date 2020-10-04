|
Sharon Sue Giroux, 68, of Quincy, died at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home. Sharon was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Quincy, a daughter of Charles and Ada Frances Schrepfer Adler. She married Michael Giroux on Aug. 7, 1971, in Quincy. He survives. Sharon worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary and Blessing hospitals for over 30 years. After her retirement, she taught at the CNA program at John Wood Community College. She also served as the director of nursing at St. Vincent's Home. Sharon's life was spent helping others, even when it came at the expense of her own health and rest. Sharon loved spending time with her family, including her dogs, especially if they were going out to eat or going bowling. In her spare time, which was rare, she enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, listening to music and playing cards. In addition to her husband, Mike, survivors include two sons: Aaron Giroux of Canton, Mo., and Stephen (Nancy) Giroux of Camdenton, Mo.; three grandchildren, Stephen and Airel Giroux, and Brittany Hemmingson; two great-grandchildren, Atlas and Annorra Hemmingson; her sister, Charla Jo Walton of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Franny K. Ensor; and two brothers, Floyd and Bill Stanbridge. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dennis Gartung officiating. Please bring a face mask if you are planning on attending the service. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home. Please bring a mask if you are planning on attending the visitation. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020