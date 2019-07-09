CLAYTON, Ill. -- Shawn Keith "Smiles" Tracy, 47, of Clayton, died at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home. Born Aug. 15, 1971, in Quincy, Keith was a son of John and Marilyn Allen Tracy. Smiles loved music and it was in his heart and soul. He could play just about any instrument. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing. He held many jobs in the area including employment with Dot Foods, Excel, Timewell Tile, Titan Wheel, Methode Electronics, and various fast food restaurants. Survivors include his son, Brandon Tracy, Mount Sterling, Ill.; his parents, John and Marilyn Tracy, Clayton; his sister, Angi (Gary) Buss, Clayton; two brothers, Kevin (Deanna) Tracy, Brumley, Mo., and Ken Tracy, Clayton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Helen Allen; and his paternal grandparents, John and Ruth Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Tracy. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2019