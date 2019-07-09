Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton Funeral Home
200 N. Jefferson St.
Clayton, IL 62324
(217) 894-6553
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home
200 N. Jefferson St.
Clayton, IL 62324
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton Funeral Home
200 N. Jefferson St.
Clayton, IL 62324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Keith "Smiles" Tracy


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Keith "Smiles" Tracy Obituary
CLAYTON, Ill. -- Shawn Keith "Smiles" Tracy, 47, of Clayton, died at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.

Born Aug. 15, 1971, in Quincy, Keith was a son of John and Marilyn Allen Tracy.

Smiles loved music and it was in his heart and soul. He could play just about any instrument. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing.

He held many jobs in the area including employment with Dot Foods, Excel, Timewell Tile, Titan Wheel, Methode Electronics, and various fast food restaurants.

Survivors include his son, Brandon Tracy, Mount Sterling, Ill.; his parents, John and Marilyn Tracy, Clayton; his sister, Angi (Gary) Buss, Clayton; two brothers, Kevin (Deanna) Tracy, Brumley, Mo., and Ken Tracy, Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Helen Allen; and his paternal grandparents, John and Ruth Tracy.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Tracy.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now