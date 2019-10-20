|
|
Sherene Louise "Shari" McMullen, 81, of Quincy, passed away at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sunset Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, with the Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home. Shari was born March 4, 1938, in Quincy to Earl and Marguerite Klarner Rueter. She married to Charles "Chuck" R. McMullen on Aug. 23, 1958, at Salem Church in Quincy. He survives. Other survivors include two daughters, Terri Spegal (Robert) of Campbellsville, Ky., and Laraine "Lori" Williams (Arlin) of Riverton, Ill.; two brothers, Earl Rueter, Jr. (Barbara) of Quincy and William Rueter (Sanfra) of Quincy; two sisters, Penny Zahn (Lewis) of Canton, Mo., and Marsha Whelan (Steve) of Hannibal, Mo.; two grandchildren, Kristopher Spegal and Ashton Spegal; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Otto and May Rueter, and George and Grace Klarner; her aunt, Dorothy VanCamp (Gerald "Dutch"); and two nephews, Rick Rueter and Steven Rueter. Shari was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School Class of 1956. She worked as a copywriter for eight years at WGEM and worked for the Quincy Public Schools for over 30 years driving a school bus for students with disabilities. She was a Girl Scout leader and PTA member for many years. Shari loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage with her husband, Chuck. She was an avid Cardinals fan, bowled at the South Side Boat Club and the Casino, and enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She loved spending time with her friends and family. Shari was a lifelong member of Salem Church. Pallbearers will be Kristopher Spegal, Robert Zahn, Jason Stice, Kevin Huffendick, Greg Rueter and Nate Veihl. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Armstrong and Clyde Huffendick. Memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight or to the Parkinson's Disorders Fund at SIU School of Medicine. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019